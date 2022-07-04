These are some of the town centre businesses getting grants from Harrogate BID

Fattorinis on Parliament Street, which reopened in March, was one of a number of levy paying businesses to take advantage of a £10,000 pot of money to improve shop frontages.

Qualifying businesses were able to claim match-funded grants of up to £750 for making a variety of upgrades, including paintwork, signage, and accessibility, all designed to make Harrogate town centre safe, clean and welcoming.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate BID Matthew Chapman, left, and Fattorinis Director Wayne Beales outside the Parliament Street jewellers.

The jewellery business used its £750 to refurbish the Victorian canopy and install a new facia board and signage.

Other businesses who were awarded grants include The Den, Cold Bath Brewing, Drum and Monkey and the new Coach & Horses.

Wayne Beales, Fattorinis Director, said: “Being a BID levy payer, I’m delighted that our application for a grant was approved.

“The painted canopy and new signage has really helped us shout about our revival. It has certainly made us stand out from other businesses on Parliament.

“I would also recommend all levy paying retailers to take advantage of the next round of BID improvement grants, so Harrogate town centre can really shine.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “These grants were given to enable our BID levy payers to make improvements to their shop frontages.

“For a number of businesses who successfully applied for a grant, the money they were awarded more than covered this year’s levy payment.

“And whilst this particular round of funding has come to attend, the good news is we will be reopening it again in early 2023, when we hope we can help more BID levy payers make tangible improvements to their properties.”