Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week has returned this week, offering exclusive discounts at some of the best restaurants across the district.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ever-popular Restaurant Week is taking place from Monday 7 till Sunday 13 October and gives diners the opportunity to dine at some of the best restaurants in the area at a discount, including Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Masham and Pateley Bridge.

Businesses across the district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £10, £15, £20 and £30 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week offers businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat customers.

The Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week returns from Monday 7 till Sunday 13 October, offering exclusive discounts at some of the best restaurants across the district

Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during the Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.

Here is a list of all the restaurants that will be taking part in the Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week and what they will be offering…

Divino – any pizza for £10

Mama Doreen's Emporium – cupcake and cocktail for £10

Divino – any pasta for £15

Yuzu East Asian Street Food at Cold Bath Brewing Co – any bao, any fries and any gyoza for £15

Banyan Bar & Kitchen – two courses for £15

MOJO – any burger or pizza and drink for £15

Farmhouse – breakfast and hot drink for £15

The Inn at South Stainley – two cocktails for £15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen – two main meals for £15

Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen – pizza and pint for £15

Crema Coffee – full English or full vegetarian breakfast with tea, coffee or juice for £15

William & Victoria – three course lunch for £20

Piccolino – two courses for £20

Drum & Monkey – two courses for £20

The Tannin Level – three courses for £20

The Orchid at The Studley Hotel – taster menu for £20 per person

Banyan Bar & Kitchen – three courses for £20

Farmhouse – starter and main for £20

Mama Doreen's Emporium – breakfast and bucks fizz for £20

Clocktower Brasserie at Rudding Park – two courses for £20

The Ivy – two courses for £20

The Inn at South Stainley – three courses for £20

Bettys – breakfast for £20 per person

West Park Hotel – three courses for £20

Boars Head – two courses for £20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hotel du Vin – three courses with half a bottle of house wine for £30

Amber's Restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel – two courses for £30

Three’s A Crowd – three courses for £30

Rhubarb – three courses and cocktail for £30

The Harrogate Inn – three courses for £30

Giggling Squid – starter, main, mini dessert and coffee for £30

Clocktower Brasserie at Rudding Park – three courses and glass of prosecco for £30

The Ivy – three courses and glass of champagne for £30

The Crown Hotel – three courses and glass of prosecco for £30

For more information, visit https://visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week