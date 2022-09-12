Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in and around Harrogate will have a number of roadworks to watch out for this week.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Chatsworth Grove, Harrogate
CityFibre is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 13 September till 15 September
There will be a traffic control (two-way signals) system in place
Dragon Road, Harrogate
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 12 September till 30 September
There will be a traffic control (multi-way signals) system in place
Duchy Road, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 13 September till 14 September
There will be a traffic control (multi-way signals) system in place
The work is being undertaken outside Brakenfield School, the junction of Kent Avenue and the junction of Ripon road
Harcourt Road, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 14 September till 15 September
There will be a traffic control (stop/go boards) system in place
Kent Road, Harrogate
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 12 September till 16 September
There will be a traffic control (multi-way signals) system in place
Slingsby Crescent, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Pllaned work will take place from 14 September till 16 September
There will be a traffic control system in place
For more information about the roadworks, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map