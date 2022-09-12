Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Chatsworth Grove, Harrogate

CityFibre is carrying out essential maintenance work

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planned work will take place from 13 September till 15 September

There will be a traffic control (two-way signals) system in place

Dragon Road, Harrogate

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 12 September till 30 September

There will be a traffic control (multi-way signals) system in place

Duchy Road, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 13 September till 14 September

There will be a traffic control (multi-way signals) system in place

The work is being undertaken outside Brakenfield School, the junction of Kent Avenue and the junction of Ripon road

Harcourt Road, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 14 September till 15 September

There will be a traffic control (stop/go boards) system in place

Kent Road, Harrogate

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 12 September till 16 September

There will be a traffic control (multi-way signals) system in place

Slingsby Crescent, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Pllaned work will take place from 14 September till 16 September

There will be a traffic control system in place