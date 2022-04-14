Harrogate's most-loved book shop's incredible public support for its move to a new location

The owner of Imagined Things, Georgia Eckert, who formerly worked in the NHS, said she was so excited about the latest stage of her journey as a proud independent whose story went viral a few years back - and of the backing she is now getting in a Crowdfunder campaign.

"I'm so enormously excited for this new chapter of Imagined Things," said Georgia.

A truly family shop - Georgia Duffy of Imagined Things Bookshop with children taking part in her reading books scheme at New Park Primary Academy in Harrogate in 2019.

"We've come a long way in nearly half a decade, since I left the NHS and tentatively opened a bookshop!

"We've survived and grown so much, all thanks to the amazing support of our very wonderful customers."

"The move will mean much more potential with a huge increase in footfall, more storage, more books and more booksellers.

"It will mean a more secure future for our beloved bookshop."

Georgia began her small business as a novice when she first opened the doors of Imagined Things on July 14, 2017.

It's fair to say she had to overcome a challenging first year.

But, after, the shop got a "phenomenal" response to a desperate Twitter plea in 2018 when she bravely opened up that she had only taken £12.34 in sales one day, neither Imagined Things nor Georgia herself have looked back.

Having built a reputation for being a truly family book shop and forging close links with Harrogate schools, Georgia is now preparing for her dream move from Westminster Arcade to a spot just down the hill from Betty's Tearooms, in the popular Montpellier Quarter.

But, adds Georgia, she would not be doing it but for the incredible support of loyal customers.

"We launched a crowdfunder to help with the many costs of moving and the increased costs of our wonderful new location," said Georgia.

"It's already at 12% and rising!

"We're absolutely delighted, overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for all of the support.

"It really will help us make the very most of this opportunity and to not just imagine, but build a better bookshop on Montpellier Parade."

Georgia said the move would mean much more visibility and passing trade, and a more secure future for the beloved bookshop.

And, she added, she should be safely ensconced in Imagined Things' new home next to Toast fashion shop by June of this year.

"We'll always love our first home in Harrogate's last Victorian Arcade but we feel we've reached the limit of what we can do there

"We hope to be open at the new shop in early June, with the exact date to be announced," she said.

"We will be closed at both shops breifly, hopefully for just a few days ahead of the opening.

"We will keep everyone updated with our progress on the Crowdfunder page and our social media, as the transformation takes place in the new shop.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone inside, and to be able to see the sun shining across the Stray from our new bookshop window."

As part of the fundraising campaign for the shift of location by Imagined Things shop, businesses can sponsor a window through the Crowdfunder.