Steam cleaning and jet washing - Harrogate BID's cleaning team blitz the town centre

Ahead of the Easter holidays, the team from UK Nationwide Cleaning is spending ten nights removing grime and chewing gum in a number of areas

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Walking around the town centre, it is clear to see where our cleaning team have been, giving pavements a much needed deep clean.

Deep clean underway: Harrogate BIDs cleaning team removing grime and gum from Oxford Street.

“Our cleaning crew is working across numerous areas, making sure the town centre looks in pristine condition for the traditional start of the 2022 tourism season.

“In the first ever survey asking Levy Payers what they wanted us to do, cleaning was the priority, and with our cleaning contractors, together with our Street Ranger, this is what we are delivering.

“This is the first of a number of visits this year for our cleaning crew, and they will be back on at least two more occasions cleaning different parts of the BID area.”

