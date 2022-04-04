Harrogate hospitality group wins UK award in London

Yorkshire-based bar-restaurant The Provenance Group has won the title of Best Food Offer at The Publican Awards in London.

Reacting to the success, Group Executive Chef, Jason Wardill, who created the now award-winning menu said “It’s brilliant to be recognised as not only the best food in North Yorkshire, but to beat off every other pub company in the UK is testament to our fresh food, and our hard-working chefs who deliver the menu to the same standard every day across all seven sites."

The team behind the popular bar-restaurant The Provenance Group (Including Harrogate's West Park Hotel) which has won Best Food Offer at The Publican Awards.

The judging panel interviewed members of the team, conducted mystery visits across the estate to taste the food, and took to the company’s website and social media to pick the winners.

Judges commented on the fantastic Crispy Korean Gochujang Fried Chicken starer, and the Panna Cotta along with customer campaigns and internal operations and training.

Group Executive Chef, Jason Wardill, continued ‘At the start of 2022 we launched our Provence Chef Academy, where we train people with the skills needed to be fresh food chefs, and we have already seen several applications to join since winning this ward!’

Sourcing from their own kitchen garden at Mount St John plus working with Provenance Partners is what enables Provenance Inns to bring that quality to the plate, every time.

Operations Director, Karen French said: “Without the passion and perfectionism of our Group Executive Chef, Jason Wardill, our operations team at HQ and on the ground in each venue, we would not be celebrating this best-in-class leading industry Award.

"But we have challenged ourselves, risen to the task and are absolutely thrilled to be celebrating an incredible achievement in hospitality standards.”

Recognised for their fresh, seasonal food, Provenance Inns were selected as finalists in early February, before being selected as the Best Food Offer in an awards ceremony, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, in London last week.

Provence Inns and Hotels sites include:

The West Park Hotel, Harrogate

The Carpenters Arms, Felixkirk

The Black Bull, Moulton

The Oak Tree, Helpurby

The Punch Bowl, Marton Cum Grafton

The Cleveland Tontine

The Crown and Cushion, Welburn

