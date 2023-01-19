Small Harrogate independent shop is in UK's top five favourite shops - official

Independent Harrogate retailer Crown Jewellers has taken its place as one of the UK’s favourite local businesses after receiving hundreds of votes in a nationwide competition sponsored by local gift card giants Town & City Gift Cards.

Sue Kramer, who co-owns Crown Jewellers on Commercial Street with husband Steve, said she was overjoyed at the accolade as one of the UK’s favourite local businesses.

“It really means the world to us that people have taken the time to vote for us,” said Sue.

One of the UK's best shops - Sue and Steve Kramer at Crown Jewellers in Harrogate.

"We’d like to say a massive thanks again to our wonderful customers.

“After 22 years of running Crown Jewellers, I can honestly say that it is still a joy to come to work every day.

“My husband knew from when he was 10 years old that he wanted to be a jeweller.

"He was fascinated with minerals and stones, becoming a gemmologist, then a diamond expert.

"I’d previously run a recruitment agency so when it came to opening Crown Jewellers, Steve had the jewellery expertise and I had the business experience.

“Service is so important when you’re running a business, as is building a personal relationship with customers.

"Some will say that you have to sell online to be successful today, but we only sell from our Harrogate shop.”

Finalists in the UK-wide competition include women’s clothing store Chester Boutique, Colchester gift emporium Bill & Bert’s, and Bristol sustainable lifestyle store Prior.

The overall winner was DIY, home and garden retailer Hurst, which has six branches in the Isle of Wight.

Crown Jewellers is part of the Harrogate Gift Card, introduced by Harrogate BID to encourage local shopping and accepted by over 100 businesses in the town.

Paying tribute to their achievement, Bethany Allen from Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) said: “We’re proud to see Crown Jewellers receiving the accolade as one of the UK’s favourite local businesses.

"Sue and Steve offer expert knowledge with friendly, approachable service, building strong relationships with customers and helping to make Harrogate a leading retail destination in Yorkshire.”

Sue, who is also the President of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, believes that community and collaboration is key:

“I think the gift card is so popular because of the breadth of the card, and the fact that it can be spent at both national brands and independents.

"When someone receives the gift card, it doesn’t matter what their taste is, there is always something to spend it on.

“I think the evolution of the high street is exciting.

"On Commercial Street where Crown Jewellers is located, for example, more people are living above premises and many don’t have cars, so they’re shopping locally and this contributes to the small town feel.”

"My view is that instead of trying to get a bigger piece of the pie for yourself, we should all try to make a bigger pie, so the whole community benefits.

“Also, as business owners, we all have strengths and weaknesses and working as part of a community means you can benefit from the expertise of others.

"It’s all about support. Starting a business can be insular.

