SAS: Who Dares Wins man for major Harrogate health event at Majestic Hotel

Louise Van Der Velde, of organisers Future Love Events, said to entice heavy duty names to come from the rest of the country to take part in Health, Wealth and Fashion on Sunday, January 30, was a reflection of the town's strength.

"We've also got Dr Sunny Ahonsi, chief executive of Medi-Science International, a world leader in innovative bio-science, and Lance Haggith, who won a BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award."

"We've also got Dr Sunny Ahonsi, chief executive of Medi-Science International, a world leader in innovative bio-science, and Lance Haggith, who won a BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award."

Jon Callaway, who was watched by millions of viewers powering his way through punishing tests of physical and mental endurance set by former members of the Special Air Service (SAS), in the fly-on-the-wall show SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2015.

Louise said: "Jon, like many others, is coming to Harrogate from London to be part of Health, Wealth and Fashion.

Jon who is also a fitness trainer stunt man, has experiences from military to street fights and professional MMA will be teaching a free self defence class through out the day.

Jon has been featured on Britain's Got Talent ( link above ) starred in numerous films and was a finalist in Channel 4's SAS show."

The event at the Majestic Hotel in Harrogate will start at 10am with speakers and interactive workshops like Jon's defence class will offered throughout the day from 10am with the charity Dinner held for Sports Traider charity at 8pm.

Organisers Future Love Events have previously staged similar lifestyle events in prestigious locations across the world, including Mayfair, Marbella and St Lucia.

The charity gala dinner in support of Sports Traider, an organisation which provides young people with sport participation and employment opportunities via a chain of charity sports shops.

Founded in 2008 by Lance Haggith, who won a BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award for his efforts, Sports Traider has helped thousands of young people gain self esteem and valuable employment skills - and is set to open its latest shop, in Leeds, in February.

Others taking part in the Health, Wealth and Fashion Day include David Lloyd Club, Fit Cookie, Pay Tap, Ebru Evrim Yoga and Pilates Studio and Equestrian and Ski Wear.”

The daytime event runs from 10am until 6pm and admission is £5 by ticket only.

The networking lunch and charity gala dinner at the Majestic Hotel will feature live singers, cocktails and dancing, together with a short fundraising auction.

Visit www.futurelove.events for more information, to book tickets or to enquire about the last few business showcase and speaking