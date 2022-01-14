Harrogate passengers boost: Northern's rail carriages cleaned almost one million times in one year in Covid safety campaign

A total of 952,514 cleans were carried out on Northern Rail trains.

A total of 952,514 cleans were carried out – the equivalent of cleaning one carriage at least three times every day.

The enhanced cleaning regime is designed to protect customers and staff by reducing the potential risk of Covid transmission which is already proven to be extremely low on the rail network.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “We are dedicated to providing enhanced cleaning at stations and on-board its trains.

“We know cleanliness, now more than ever, is vitally important for our customers.

"We’ve invested in more cleaning staff than ever before, and our enhanced cleaning regime is designed to protect customers and staff.

"Our message to our customers is clear, you can travel with Northern with confidence.”