Harrogate passengers boost: Northern's rail carriages cleaned almost one million times in one year in Covid safety campaign
Passengers on Harrogate are being reassured by new figures showing hard working Northern Rail employees cleaned the rail operator's carriages almost one million times in 2021.
A total of 952,514 cleans were carried out – the equivalent of cleaning one carriage at least three times every day.
The enhanced cleaning regime is designed to protect customers and staff by reducing the potential risk of Covid transmission which is already proven to be extremely low on the rail network.
Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “We are dedicated to providing enhanced cleaning at stations and on-board its trains.
“We know cleanliness, now more than ever, is vitally important for our customers.
"We’ve invested in more cleaning staff than ever before, and our enhanced cleaning regime is designed to protect customers and staff.
"Our message to our customers is clear, you can travel with Northern with confidence.”
The rail operator is also asking customers to be considerate of others and wear a face covering, which are now mandatory, unless exempt, on trains and at stations.