Sad news as Harrogate shop is set to close its doors in ‘home of the indies’

The ‘closing down sale’ signs are up in the windows of Foxy Vintage and Interiors which is located on Commercial Street.

The small independent trader selling a wide selection of vintage and retro items from decades of pop culture – from period furniture to Star Wars collectables – fist opened in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, despite being part of a vibrant and proud community of independent retailers, owners Alex and Dave Clarke have taken what they described as the “hard decision” to shut the doors in the face of the tough economic climate and the ‘cost of doing business’.

Set to close its doors - Foxy Vintage and Interiors in Harrogate first opened in December 2020.

The owners posted the news on their Facebook page, saying: “We are so sad to let you know that we are saying goodbye.

"We have made the hard decision to close the doors at Foxy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for all the support from our wonderful followers and customers.

"We will miss you all.”

One customer replied: “This is sad. Best shop ever!!”

The shop is expected to remain open while the closing down sale continues – with everything in the store discounted by 50%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community spirit on Commercial Street is still high despite this setback.

Recent years has seen the formation of Commercial Street Retailers Group to promote its 25 unique independent shops, including three charity shops; Age UK, Martin House Hospice and Shelter.

The group also fundraises for charity.