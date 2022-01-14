Dementia Forward asking for your help following minibus incident in Ripon

The minibus was driving members to their day service on the A61 towards Ripon on Wednesday, January 12th at around 10.15am when a white flat bed van going in the opposite direction towards Harrogate dropped a heavy pole which bounced up and embedded itself into the minibus.

Without the third party details, they may be without cover to have a replacement vehicle while the minibus is being repaired.

Dementia Forward are asking if anyone knows who's van it was or has any information, to let them know as they want to ensure that those who use the service are not affected.

