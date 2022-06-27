Rudding Park in Harrogate crowned Best Destination Spa in the UK

One of twelve finalists, Rudding Park beat off stiff competition from; The Spa at Gleneagles, The Spa at Carden Park, Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall, Champneys Forest Mere, Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall, Champneys Forest Mere, Aqua Sana Whinfell Forest, The Headland Hotel, Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, Sequoia Spa at the Grove, The Spa at Pennyhill Park and Kohler Waters Spa at the Old Course.

Peter Banks, Rudding Park Managing Director said “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the award for the best destination spa. It is vital we offer guests something different and a reason to return time after time.

Rudding Park Spa centres around the outdoors and indoors working in harmony, offering guest experiences inspired by nature – which has never been more important. The Roof Top Spa and Garden was designed to evolve with the seasons and features an extensive range of experiences including a Hydrotherapy Pool, Spa Bath, Oxygen Pod, Garden Cabin Sauna and Cabana.

Always keen to ensure guests are offered something different, The Spa recaptures Harrogate’s spa heritage, drawing natural waters from the grounds at Rudding Park, so guests can relax in natural spring water.