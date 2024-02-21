Ripon’s radical ‘first-class’ independent publisher shortlisted for The British Book Awards Small Press of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smokestack Books, located in Grewelthorpe near Ripon, are an independent small press who champion poets who are unfashionable, radical, and left of field.

Ripon’s unique publisher has been shortlisted by The British Book Awards 2024 Small Press of the Year, which celebrates the independent presses dedicated to imaginative, forward-looking and diverse publishing.

Small presses from across the United Kingdom and Ireland are continuing to thrive with resilient growth in the face of rising costs and the faltering economy.

Smokestacks Books have been selected out of 55 small presses listed across nine different regions and countries, including 12 in London, there are seven in both Scotland and South-East England, six in North England, five in Wales, South-West England and the Midlands, and four in the Island of Ireland and East England.

The presses will compete to win their region first before competing for the overall prize, when The British Book Awards ceremony returns to Grosvenor House London on Monday, May 13.

The overall Small Press winner will be crowned Independent Publisher of the Year 2024.

A spokesperson for The British Book Awards said: “I’m always incredibly happy to see the breadth of Small Press publishing across the UK and Ireland.

“These presses have ridden out the pandemic peaks and troughs.

"They’ve emerged into the new age stronger than ever with some first-class publishing backed by an acute understanding of who they are and how to find their customers.

“The vast majority of publishers on this shortlist reported sales growth, alongside many successful funding applications, with investment put into both authors and their businesses.

“Publishing remains in safe hands – many of them.”

Sponsored by CPI Group, CPI Books’ MD Tanya Dunbar said: “The small publishers are an essential and creative part of the publishing ecosystem.

"We’re delighted to be part of their success story.”