Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The open day, which takes place on Saturday, February 17, from 10am-4pm, invites all generations to check out the brand new multi-studio layout, which includes ‘one of the leading karate dojos in the country’.

Ady Gray, founder of The Karate Dojo, has joined forces with partner Nicola Priest, founder of Exhale Yoga, and together they designed and rebuilt what they now call, Jion Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Queen Street, in the city’s centre, the pair have entirely transformed the space above Ripon's Yorkshire Trading Company, which has also undergone renovations both inside and outside the building.

Pictured: Images shot by photographers, Nick Lancaster, Paul Oldham and Natasha Audsley

Also joining the space at the front of the building is a new photography studio - The Light Room, which will be inviting people to take a look at the art space, meet the photographers, and have some fun in front of the camera.

The purpose built studio’s have spared no expense, and are looking forward to bringing together ‘good people’ with a shared passion for fitness and the studio arts.

Ady Gray, partner founder of Jion Studios, Olympian trainer, and ambassador at UK Coaching, said: “It's hugely upgraded in size and equipment, including doors that join both the dojo and the yoga studio.

“There’s plenty of space to relax and chat.

Jion Studios is almost ready for their open day on February, Saturday 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sheer size of it from front to back is immense, it's a beautiful space.

“It's one of the best known dojos throughout the country, because of the way it's been done.

“We want to give the full experience, it’s our passion.

“To give people the WOW factor.

The challenge taken on by Ady Gray and Nicola Priest to renovated the venue was a tough one, however, they have spared no expense in producing a top quality studio.

“We want people of all generations to come and get a feeling for the atmosphere, how it all works.

“The addition of the photography studio really suits us well.

“It’s all studio art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The name ‘Jion’ means ‘Love and Goodness’ which we feel combines us all.

“Life is about surrounding yourself with good people, and that's exactly what we aim to do.”

Nicola Priest, experienced coach and founder of Exhale Yoga Studio’s, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone’s reactions.

“It’s a ‘home from home’ style interior, warm, calming.

“Many come to me when they are having difficulties in life so the space becomes special to them.

“There’s so much more to Yoga than stretching.

“Restorative benefits as well as building core strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This allows me to take on more, and introduce more variety.”

Experienced photographers Paul Oldham, Nick Lancaster, and Natasha Audsley have collectively formed The Light Room, Ripon’s new photography studio.

Miss Audsley, said: “We’re really excited to be joining this top quality studio space.

“It’s a hotbed in studio arts, nurturing growth, and resonating in feel good energy.

“Ripon deserves better than standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re inviting everyone with any curiosity to come along, they might just be surprised.

“We feel lucky to be onboard with like minded, passionate people, who support each other.

“There’s a collective feeling Ripon is experiencing this special moment, where independent, creatively driven businesses are beginning to flourish and bloom.”

There will be free classes and demonstrations at specific times throughout the day.