News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Ripon and Nidderdale event round-up for children this summer with free activities not to be missed by the whole family.Ripon and Nidderdale event round-up for children this summer with free activities not to be missed by the whole family.
Ripon and Nidderdale event round-up for children this summer with free activities not to be missed by the whole family.

Schools out: Ripon and Nidderdale event round-up for children this August

With summer well underway we take a look at what’s on offer for children wanting to make the most of those precious weeks free from school.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 11th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

The summer holidays can add extra pressure to parents who aim to give their children a memorable and varied summer whilst keeping little minds active.

We have put together some of the summers events in the Ripon and Nidderdale area for families looking to get out of the house and explore the areas attractions.

The list also includes locations to visit for free for those families looking to enjoy the outdoors on a budget.

The trail takes place on the, 19th and 26th of August around the city. Pick up the trail map from Ripon Museum and complete the route to be in a chance of winning weekly prizes. Free Circus themed workshops are also available but booking is required for the dates previously mentioned.

1. Ripon's Summer Circus Trail

The trail takes place on the, 19th and 26th of August around the city. Pick up the trail map from Ripon Museum and complete the route to be in a chance of winning weekly prizes. Free Circus themed workshops are also available but booking is required for the dates previously mentioned. Photo: Visit Ripon

Photo Sales
Summer Holiday Adventures at Himalayan Gardens & Sculpture Park include a variety of themes from July 26 - September 3. The children's days include - The Great Yeti Hunt, an art attack, and garden ranger activities including a butterfly safari, cloud bathing, pond dipping, bird hide building and music making.

2. Visit Ripon

Summer Holiday Adventures at Himalayan Gardens & Sculpture Park include a variety of themes from July 26 - September 3. The children's days include - The Great Yeti Hunt, an art attack, and garden ranger activities including a butterfly safari, cloud bathing, pond dipping, bird hide building and music making. Photo: Himalayan Gardens & Sculpture Park

Photo Sales
Studley Royal Cricket Club have a variety of activity days including free coaching, obstacle courses, board games, rounders and other sports but booking is required for the majority.

3. Summer Fun Fest, Studley Royal Cricket Club

Studley Royal Cricket Club have a variety of activity days including free coaching, obstacle courses, board games, rounders and other sports but booking is required for the majority. Photo: Visit Ripon

Photo Sales
Every Monday from 6-7pm the library hold a movie night for young people between the ages of 11-16 years and includes free entry and snacks.

4. Summer Movie Night, Ripon Library

Every Monday from 6-7pm the library hold a movie night for young people between the ages of 11-16 years and includes free entry and snacks. Photo: Visit Ripon

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SchoolsRiponNidderdale