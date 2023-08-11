Schools out: Ripon and Nidderdale event round-up for children this August

With summer well underway we take a look at what’s on offer for children wanting to make the most of those precious weeks free from school.
The summer holidays can add extra pressure to parents who aim to give their children a memorable and varied summer whilst keeping little minds active.
We have put together some of the summers events in the Ripon and Nidderdale area for families looking to get out of the house and explore the areas attractions.
The list also includes locations to visit for free for those families looking to enjoy the outdoors on a budget.
1. Ripon's Summer Circus Trail
The trail takes place on the, 19th and 26th of August around the city. Pick up the trail map from Ripon Museum and complete the route to be in a chance of winning weekly prizes. Free Circus themed workshops are also available but booking is required for the dates previously mentioned. Photo: Visit Ripon
2. Visit Ripon
Summer Holiday Adventures at Himalayan Gardens & Sculpture Park include a variety of themes from July 26 - September 3. The children's days include - The Great Yeti Hunt, an art attack, and garden ranger activities including a butterfly safari, cloud bathing, pond dipping, bird hide building and music making. Photo: Himalayan Gardens & Sculpture Park
3. Summer Fun Fest, Studley Royal Cricket Club
Studley Royal Cricket Club have a variety of activity days including free coaching, obstacle courses, board games, rounders and other sports but booking is required for the majority. Photo: Visit Ripon
4. Summer Movie Night, Ripon Library
Every Monday from 6-7pm the library hold a movie night for young people between the ages of 11-16 years and includes free entry and snacks. Photo: Visit Ripon