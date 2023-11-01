On the evening of November 6, Ripon is set to make history in London when its historic Hornblower “calls the watch” over the River Thames for the first time in its one-thousand-year tradition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The special dispensation, agreed by Ripon City Council, marks North Yorkshire’s inaugural joint initiative to journey south to meet the world at the World Travel Market – one of the travel industry’s most globally significant annual trade events, taking place at Excel London from November 6-8.

As part of this, North Yorkshire Council, together with Visit York, Visit Leeds and Herriot Country Tourism, will be jointly hosting a special event on board City Cruises’ flagship vessel Erasmus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from the Yorkshire and world travel industry have been personally invited to get “All Aboard for Yorkshire” and learn more about the world-class combination of vibrant city culture and stunningly beautiful locations to be found across the wider York and North Yorkshire area.

Pictured: Ripon Hornblower Allison Clark with fellow Hornblower Wayne Cobbett.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for the visitor economy, Coun Derek Bastiman, said: “The visitor economy is a major contributor to North Yorkshire’s economy, bringing in more than £1.5 billion a year and attracting over 33 million visitors from domestic visits alone to the county.

“The coming together of the tourism teams from across North Yorkshire, and with our ambition to become a York and North Yorkshire LVEP (Local Visitor Economy Partnership), we can grow the visitor economy even further by attracting international audiences.

“The North Yorkshire offer is already world class with two national parks, a breath-taking coastline, a world heritage site, and the great northern treasure houses such as Castle Howard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, more than ever, with internationally acclaimed literature, film and TV series such as All Creatures Great and Small showcasing our countryside, town and city settings to global audiences, we can work together to attend events such as the World Travel Market to welcome the international inbound travel industry to the north and boost the county’s visitor economy.

“I am extremely proud of our heritage and having a Hornblower from our area sound the horn over the River Thames for the first time in over a thousand years is quite the honour.”

Gemma Rio, head of tourism at North Yorkshire Council, said: “We are on a mission, along with partners across the region, to broadcast the message to the global travel industry, to look, and book, ‘up north’!

“The 1,137 year-old nightly ritual of the Ripon Hornblower, which legendarily began in 886AD to warn locals that the Vikings - or Northmen - were coming, seems a fitting tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the cathedral city of just 19,000 inhabitants, a horn has been blown from every corner of the marketplace at 9pm every night, without exception for over a thousand years – and still is.