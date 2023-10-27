Ripon’s thriving high street has seen a 64 per cent rise in footfall in the same quarter as last year.

October has welcomed a hive of fresh business, new expansions and renovations of the city’s historic landmarks.

Research led by Ripon BID, and provided by leading monitoring platform for footfall - Huq, is also available online.

The results come as testament to the combined work of community groups and independent traders. The message that the city’s high street is evolving has been hitting headlines and attracting a number of new businesses.

Ripon's high street enters a new era as trade expands and grows during a record 64% rise in footfall.

A successful summer season of carnivals and annual celebrations has earned the city recognition from national publications including The Telegraph, which recently named Ripon “the forgotten city of the north”, while The Mirror claimed “the little city that packs a punch” boasted “an oversized cultural impact”.

A publication by the BBC also gave a tribute to the global journey of Ripon’s Hornblower earlier this week.

An influx of traders for the city's trade have laid plans embracing the high street's new era.

One move driven by business developer Sterne Properties is to house entrepreneur and Ripon Hall's success story, Emma Crossley.

Founder of BUD Floral, Miss Crossley is expanding to 85 North Street after growing her small business in Halls of Ripon - the city's independent traders’ emporium.

Robert Sterne, director at Sterne Properties, said: “A wonderful success story is BUD Floral.

“BUD is taking an independent shop now.

“So Ripon Halls have done exactly what it's intended to do.

“The idea there is that new business can come in and have a go at trading.

"If it works for them, they take their shop into town, giving someone else the space to try something new.”

Another trader, Adam Coulson, launched a new Taproom at 5b Kirkgate.

The Taproom that promises “something that bit different” underwent a full renovation, and has been refurbed with Mr Coulson's unique style.

Fashion retailer Peacocks is beginning renovations on a new unit, contributing to the quality of trade springing up all around the city's high street.

The Inn Collection Group, who brought the former Spa hotel back to life after a multi-million pound renovation, opened its doors earlier this month.

Ripon BID also congratulated Stuff for Offices “who are going from strength to strength expanding to larger premises”.

Mr Sterne said: “We’ve been investing in Ripon for years to bring quality businesses in.

“What we tend to do is develop the properties and give the operators a good package to get them going and established.

“We’re proposing to do the same with the Spa Baths.

“Our primary focus has always been Ripon.

“We want the best we can provide for the community.

“Ripon deserves the attention it's attracting because there’s so much growing and happening on the high street.

“It’s all boosting the city as a place to live and visit.

“We are interested in great independent operators with a good quality mix.

“Ripon Halls picked up after Covid, and are now under new management.

“We’ve also got plans to make improvements with Ripon Halls so it can keep supporting trade by providing opportunities for the local community.”