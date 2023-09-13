Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The meeting was made up of independent traders keen to be a part of the Totally Locally campaign, which supports Ripon as a place to live, work, and play.

This year, the campaign's collaborative approach has drawn attention to the city and given visitors something to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting was a hive of ideas, including individuals who spoke actively on a variety of topics with seasonal festivals as far as February, 2024.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ripon Traders Action Group Quarterly meeting was a hive of fresh ideas.

Chris Sands, founder of the Totally Locally campaign said: ”Ripon is in many ways a role model, it's got the chance to become that model city.

“There might be two or three towns in the UK that have done it as well.

“The campaign just encourages people to gather and work collaboratively, cutting out years of arguing about the little things like logos.

“All the ideas are already here, the group is so engaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group would like to encourage residents to attend the meeting to build on the city’s burgeoning reputation as a cultural hothouse in the north.

The campaign, which could be described as a form of ‘polite anarchy’, nurtures the input of community groups, and supports independent traders in a bid to help ‘level the playing field’.

Mr Sands said:“That’s the beauty of it, there’s no one person leading it.

“It’s just brand building, which allows people to associate events with the quality they’ve come to expect.

“Ripon has so much to offer, it's such a beautiful place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Totally Locally events have built a reputation for ethically sourced produce, quality arts and music, with an affection for Ripon's history and growing cultural impact.

Notably, the recent injection to boost the city’s footfall is thanks to the groups who have formed unanimously around the campaign.

Lilla Bathurst, Ripon BID manager said: "It was great to see so many businesses coming together to discuss ways to drive footfall and encourage spending in independent businesses.