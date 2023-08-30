IN PICTURES: Bank Holiday event finale captured in these 13 images by Ripon Photographer Helen Tabor
The event, organised by the city’s independent businesses marked the end of a succession of seasonal festivities which brought the Ripon community closer together and gave traders the opportunity to become involved in the planning of the city’s events.
Whilst local groups have been working together to provide unique events like this volunteers from the community have also played a key role in making it all happen.
Take a look at these pictured expertly captured by photographer, Helen Tabor, as the event was enjoyed well into the evening of the August Bank Holiday.