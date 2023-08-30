News you can trust since 1836
August Bank Holiday marked the end of a summer season of successful events which were brought together by the city's close community and independent businesses.

IN PICTURES: Bank Holiday event finale captured in these 13 images by Ripon Photographer Helen Tabor

Take a look at these pictures that capture Ripon's unique August Bank Holiday event which included a pop-up Paella restaurant and a horse-box bar in a the city’s Minister Gardens complete with ambient lighting and live music.
By Natasha audsley
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:21 BST

The event, organised by the city’s independent businesses marked the end of a succession of seasonal festivities which brought the Ripon community closer together and gave traders the opportunity to become involved in the planning of the city’s events.

Whilst local groups have been working together to provide unique events like this volunteers from the community have also played a key role in making it all happen.

Take a look at these pictured expertly captured by photographer, Helen Tabor, as the event was enjoyed well into the evening of the August Bank Holiday.

The bank holiday event catered for all

1. Ripon August Bank Holiday

The bank holiday event catered for all Photo: HELEN TABOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The event was family friendly.

2. Ripon August Bank Holiday

The event was family friendly. Photo: HELEN TABOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The Minister Gardens included ambient lighting to light up the late summer evening.

3. Ripon August Bank Holiday

The Minister Gardens included ambient lighting to light up the late summer evening. Photo: HELEN TABOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The pop-up Paella restaurant was courtesy of the professionals at Manchega on Kirkgate.

4. Ripon August Bank Holiday

The pop-up Paella restaurant was courtesy of the professionals at Manchega on Kirkgate. Photo: HELEN TABOR PHOTOGRAPHY

