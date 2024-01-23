Watch more of our videos on Shots!

April 2024 will see Ripon Civic Society host its much-anticipated biennial awards which recognises project excellence within the city, and its surrounding areas.

Since the last event which was held in 2022, Ripon Civic Society has been compiling a list of potential awards candidates, and would like to welcome further nominations from project managers, and members of the public.

The categories include:

● Best new building

● Best building restoration

● Best environmental improvement

● Best craftsmanship

● Civic excellence

● City centre revitalisation

Ripon Civic Society is an organisation dedicated to protecting and enhancing the historic buildings and environment of Ripon and its neighbouring areas.

The awards represents the city’s pride in the contributions from a diverse amount of projects that have benefitted the community over the past year.

Co-chair of Ripon Civic Society, David Winpenny, said: “We keep a weather eye on local developments and events, but we are conscious that things can sometimes slip below our radar.

“So we should appreciate hearing about anything that might potentially qualify for recognition at our awards ceremony in any of the above categories.”

Although judging of the shortlist will not take place until early March, longlisted nominations are required to be submitted by the end of January.