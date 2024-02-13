Ripon Cathedral launches two-month consultation to discuss £6m planning proposal
To take residents through the plans in more detail, the cathedral has created a leaflet that is now available online, and will be in the cathedral from Monday, February 12.
This leaflet answers commonly asked questions, and directs those concerned to more detailed information on the North Yorkshire Council planning portal.
For those interested, there will be stakeholder drop-in sessions at either the cathedral or town hall.
The sessions are open to all and cathedral members will be present to address any questions the public has regarding the £6m proposal, which has recently caused a divide within the city.
In addition, Ripon BID will be liaising with their member businesses to collect and combine their feedback which aims to move the consultation period forward constructively.
Ripon Cathedral said: “During these next two months of additional consultation, if together with the city we can identify areas for creative thinking with possible practical amendments to the plans, while acknowledging the overall needs, then we are open to them.
“Despite a huge amount of assessment with external experts and regulatory bodies, we have not yet found a solution that does not involve removing the eleven trees.”
To find out more visit: https://riponcathedral.org.uk/ripon-cathedral-renewed/
Use the following email for related messages: [email protected]