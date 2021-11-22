Revealed: Harrogate Christmas Fayre guidance for businesses with road restrictions, installation times and Covid safety rules

An example from Sheffield of wooden chalets at a festive event - Harrogate's forthcoming Christmas Fayre is set to attract attract dozens of coach parties of visitors.

Running from Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 12, Harrogate Christmas Fayre is expected to include around 50 traders from Yorkshire and the UK, as well as those from countries across Europe.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council, which is working in partnership with events organisers Market Place Europe, said the following measures would be adopted at the event's location at Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent:

Installation: Work will start on Wednesday, December 1 and will be removed by Tuesday, December 14.

The layout of stalls has been designed to support existing high street businesses who are expected to benefit from the additional footfall the fayre is due to bring.

Disruption will be kept to a minimum and will be carried out outside of normal opening hours.

There will be no vehicle movement on the fayre streets throughout the event allowed at certain times of the day.

To control vehicular traffic, Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Barriers will be installed across key vehicle entry and exit points around the pedestrianised areas of the market footprint, namely Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent.

All other areas of the town will remain unaffected.

The Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Barriers will be installed and removed each day outside of the delivery and access times detailed below.

During the fayre, deliveries to shops and businesses will be impacted. However for the safety of all involved organisers ask that businesses facilitate their deliveries between the following days and times:

Monday to Wednesdays between 8pm and 9am

Thursday to Saturdays between 10pm and 9am

Sundays between 6pm and 9am

Access is still available on foot at all times so should anyone have to receive a delivery during the market operating hours, these can be made by parking in any one of the loading bays on James Street or at the back of the Victoria Shopping Centre and carrying the goods through.

In liaison with North Yorkshire public health authorities, Covid-19 safety measures will be in place including key messaging around wearing face masks in crowded areas, maintaining social distance and regular hand washing and/or sanitising.

The size of the market has been deliberately limited in order to ensure that people can maintain space and enjoy all that the market and the town centre has to offer.

All the town centre car parks will operate with hours aligned to those of the market and be available for residents and visitors to use.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre: Opening times

Friday, December 3 from 10am to 9pm

Saturday, December 4 from 10am to 9pm

Sunday, December 5 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Monday, December 6 from 10am to 7pm

Tuesday, December 7 from 10am to 7pm

Wednesday, December 8 from 10am to 7pm

Thursday, December 9 from 10am to 9pm

Friday, December 10 from 10am to 9pm

Saturday, December 11 from 10am to 9pm

Sunday, December 12 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

But Harrogate Christmas Fayre is not the only festive treat of shoppers planned this year by Harrogate Borough Council and its partners.

The council has been working with Harrogate BID to ensure festivities return to Harrogate town centre this year and drives visitors to our district’s shops, restaurants, visitor attractions, hotels and B&Bs.

As well as Harrogate Christmas Fayre, there will be an artisan market in Valley Gardens, Harrogate on Saturday and Sunday December 4-5 between 10.30am and 3pm.

The artisan market will feature approximately 60 local and regional traders and producers who will sell a variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery, as well as food and drink.

To ensure residents and visitors don’t miss out on what Harrogate town centre has to offer a free festive road train – known as the Candy Cane Express – will travel around the town centre.

Thanks to the council's partnership with Harrogate BID, a Ferris wheel, Victorian carousel and helter skelter have already been set up in the town centre until early January.