Renowned shop celebrates 127 years in Harrogate with a week of anniversary events for customers

Along with Ogdens jewellers, Woods of Harrogate's fine linen and interior design shop is now one of the oldest family businesses in the town which still belong to their fore-bearers’ families.

It's stylish but traditional store, which can be found on the swish Prince Albert Row on Station Parade, is renowned nationally for the quality of its upholstery, antiques, fine art, beds, bed linen, bathroom linen and more.

Book signing - Harrogate historian Malcolm Neesam with William Woods during an event this week as part of Woods store's week of anniversary celebrations.

The original plans for the store's milestone 125th birthday in 2020 included a potential royal visit - but that was before the Covid pandemic struck.

William Woods, who inherited the family business at the age of 17, said: "I believe that Ogdens and Woods are now the oldest businesses left in Harrogate that are still belong to the same family.

"We've been holding various celebration activities for one week only, including a lucky draw for each customer with up to 50% off and complementary Woods bag for Life.

"We never celebrated our 125th because of Covid when it was hoped we might have a member of the Royal Family visit because of the long association of the Royal Family with Woods which goes back to 1927 when the late Princess Royal was a regular visitor."

The week-long programme of celebrations of this unique family business which first opened its doors in Harrogate 127 years ago, saw Woods offer customers the following:

A ‘Lucky Draw Prize’ with every purchase, prizes include up to 50% Off!

A complimentary glass of champagne

A free Woods ‘Bag-for-Life’

Yesterday, Wednesday saw Woods hosting "An Opportunity To Meet Renowned Local Historian & Author - Malcolm Neesam", which included limited early release ‘signed-by-the-author’ copies of his latest history of Harrogate called Wells & Swells: The Golden Age of Harrogate Spa 1842-1923.

Malcolm and William have had a very long association together, they founded the Harrogate Civic Society in the 1970’s and Woods feature in his new two-volume book called 'Wells and Swells’. This led to the idea of our associating during its launch."

William Woods, a member of the British Institute of Interior Design, said: "Malcolm and I have had a very long association together when we founded the Harrogate Civic Society and, as our shop features in his new two-volume book called Wells and Swells, we thought we should be very much part of the launch."

Whilst Woods counts the royal family amongst its prestigious client list, its goal is to make quality available to everyone.

Renowned for not only not opening on Saturdays or Sundays but also its painstaking attention to detail, producing many exclusive household linens which are made to exacting traditional standards and provenance, Woods has retained a reptuation over the decades for out-performing its contemporaries.

Woods' range of products are so durable they endure in this modern era of throwaway culture.

Very much like the shop itself.