£2m global sports event moves from Pateley Bridge over difficulties in use of Nidderdale Showground

The move, which has been welcomed by community leaders and business owners, now has a new host and will go ahead as planned.

The internationally recognised Long Course Weekend will now take place in Masham in September this year – and for the following two years.

Initial plans were to see it based in Pateley Bridge but difficulties over using the Nidderdale Showground have led to the move to the neighbouring town.

However, events are still expected to go through Pateley Bridge and around Nidderdale.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, whose portfolio includes the visitor economy, said: “I am delighted that the community of Masham has taken the opportunity to be the new host town for this prestigious event, and that Pateley Bridge will still benefit from events coming through the town and the visitors they will bring with them.

“It will take place in Masham for all three years and we expect it to extend the local tourism season both there and the surrounding areas as it brings in extra income to local businesses and tourist providers.

“To be hosting such a well-respected and internationally-renowned sporting event is a real coup.

“It will give us the chance to showcase to a global audience what we can offer here in what is one of the most beautiful and diverse parts of the country.”

Competitors from across the country are expected to descend on the county for the event, which is based on the principles of the triathlon but is tailored to open up the three disciplines of swimming, cycling and running to as wide an audience as possible.

The chief executive officer of the Global Long Course Weekend, Matthew Evans, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the latest Long Course Weekend in Masham.

"The town’s enthusiasm for hosting events is clearly evident and the passion and support the local community has shown us is second to none.

“The Long Course Weekend is built on local community partnerships to market a real Yorkshire experience to a global audience.

“We look forward to putting on a very special show and one the community can be proud of.”

The exact course has yet to be finalised, but the event will be staged from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 8.

Masham Parish Council’s vice-chair, Ian Johnson, said: “Masham Parish Council is delighted that we have been selected as the host town for the Long Course Weekend.

“This is a big boost to our local economy.

“The town always likes to celebrate and will embrace this weekend with gusto.”

The owner of the Old Station Caravan Park in Masham, Flo Grainger, said: “The benefit to tourism businesses in the area will be great, and will provide a much-needed lift over the winter months.