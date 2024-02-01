IN PICTURES: 15 attractive and modern dream family homes in Ripon, Harrogate and Nidderdale

Here are 15 homes perfect for those raising a family or just in need of the extra living space.

The properties have been selected for their garden space, attractive modern living space, and spacious interiors.

All homes listed here have three or more bedrooms and are located in the desirable locations of Ripon, Harrogate and Nidderdale.

1 . Park View, Ripon Road, Pateley Bridge This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale at the guide price of £325,000, with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Church Avenue, Dacre Banks, Harrogate This four bedroom detached house is for sale at the guide price of £425,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Station Road, Darley This four bedroomed detached property is for sale at the guide price of £900,000 with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . King Street, Pateley Bridge This unique five bedroom detached house is for sale at the guide price of £385,000, with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales