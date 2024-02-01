News you can trust since 1836
Take a look at these 15 modern family homes in the Harrogate district new to the market and available on Zoopla.

IN PICTURES: 15 attractive and modern dream family homes in Ripon, Harrogate and Nidderdale

Take at look at these modern family homes with three or more bedrooms and plenty of garden space fresh to the market on Zoopla this week.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:54 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT

Here are 15 homes perfect for those raising a family or just in need of the extra living space.

The properties have been selected for their garden space, attractive modern living space, and spacious interiors.

All homes listed here have three or more bedrooms and are located in the desirable locations of Ripon, Harrogate and Nidderdale.

For more information on these properties follow this link: https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale at the guide price of £325,000, with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge.

1. Park View, Ripon Road, Pateley Bridge

This three bedroom semi-detached house is for sale at the guide price of £325,000, with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom detached house is for sale at the guide price of £425,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge.

2. Church Avenue, Dacre Banks, Harrogate

This four bedroom detached house is for sale at the guide price of £425,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroomed detached property is for sale at the guide price of £900,000 with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd.

3. Station Road, Darley

This four bedroomed detached property is for sale at the guide price of £900,000 with Myrings Estate Agents Ltd. Photo: Zoopla

This unique five bedroom detached house is for sale at the guide price of £385,000, with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge.

4. King Street, Pateley Bridge

This unique five bedroom detached house is for sale at the guide price of £385,000, with Dacre Son & Hartley - Pateley Bridge. Photo: Zoopla

