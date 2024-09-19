Promotion to partner for David Bussey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Bussey has been promoted to partner at one of the UK’s longest standing firms of chartered accountants and business advisers. David works within Saffery’s land and rural property group in Harrogate and has been with the firm 24 years.

With a wealth of experience in providing accounting and tax advisory services to landowners, families and owner managed businesses, in his new role David manages a team of over 20, overseeing clients based across Yorkshire and the North of England.

David said: “Starting out at Saffery as a trainee in 2000, has turned out to be one of the best decisions I ever made, though I didn’t know that at the time! It was a smaller firm in those days but with an excellent reputation and once qualified, I had a mixture of landed estates and trust clients, along with some family-owned businesses to look after. Since then, the firm has grown, but never lost sight of the importance of forging long-term relationships and always planning for the future. I still work with many clients from the early days, which is a testament to that.

“Much of my work now centres on advising rural landowners, helping clients navigate often challenging and complex situations and being a trusted advisor in what are increasingly uncertain times for the sector. Typically, there is a focus on succession planning, and ensuring that clients’ financial affairs are organised in a way that is both tax efficient and commercially appropriate, but always with the needs of the family and their long-term strategy in mind. Similar themes recur in my work with family-owned companies, albeit their businesses are often very different. Seeing clients succeed in achieving their objectives and protect their assets for future generations is what makes the job so rewarding.”

Fellow Saffery partner and head of the firm’s Yorkshire office, Jonathan Davis, explained: “David plays a pivotal role in our land and rural property group and his promotion is a reflection of our commitment to offering a partner-led approach for each and every client.”

David is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Society of Trust and Estates Practitioners (STEP). He sits on Saffery’s internal Estates Discussion Group and Agribusiness Group, as well as being a member of the firm’s Valuations Forum.

Saffery, which has had a base in Harrogate town centre since 1992, recently announced that its 70-stong Yorkshire team will be expanding into Leeds later this year, after signing a lease on new offices at Wellington Place.

Saffery was established in 1855 making it one of the UK’s longest-standing independent accounting firms. Today it employs more than 1,200 people across nine UK offices.