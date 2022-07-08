Promote your business at the Great Yorkshire Show with Harrogate BID

The organisation is sharing a stand with Destination Harrogate to promote not only its own summer trails, campaigns and activities, but to showcase the wonderful retail, hospitality and leisure offering that Harrogate is famed for.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Over the four days of the show, we will be engaging with visitors to encourage them to pay a visit to Harrogate town centre whilst they are in the area, or at a future date.

“We know many people come to the Great Yorkshire Show but never set foot in the town centre, hence us joining forces with Destination Harrogate to tell them what they are missing.

“We want to give town centre businesses the opportunity promote any deals or campaigns that they may have over the week of the Great Yorkshire Show, or in the coming weeks.

“We have also created a dedicated webpage where these deals will be showcased.

“As part of our engagement, which will be fun and interactive, we will also be giving visitors the chance to win prizes and giveaways, which we see as an incentive to visit the town centre.”