ProCook in Harrogate reopens following refurbishment

ProCook is thrilled to have reopened its store in Harrogate, showing off a bigger and brighter space

Customers visiting the updated store can admire the new and improved space, which features popular and high-quality items along with expanded, spacious display areas designed to showcase ProCook’s comprehensive product range from knife demo stations to beautiful tableware settings.

Located in central Harrogate, the store can be found on Princes Street, situated near the renowned Bettys Café Tea Rooms and the Turkish Baths.

The store is now situated on one level, meaning customers have full accessibility when visiting.

Products can be tried and tested in store with the help of ProCook’s friendly and expert staff who will be on hand to help build bespoke kitchenware sets, all at an unbeatable value, to suit customer needs.

ProCook’s Retail Director, Andy Kerr said: “Our updated store is ready to showcase our full range of products and the very best offers.

"We’re proud that ProCook is based in the beautiful, historic town of Harrogate and we’re sure our reopening will be welcome among local shoppers.”

The reopening of Harrogate’s store means that there are now five ProCook stores in the Yorkshire region, including a brand-new store in White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds.