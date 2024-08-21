Post Office confirms opening hours for Knaresborough branch following its move to new premises on High Street
A date of the move is set to be finalised but the new opening will restore Post Office services to the community following the unplanned closure at 49 High Street.
There will be three serving positions in total – one screened and two open plan.
The opening hours will be Monday to Friday, from 9am till 5.30pm, and Saturday, from 9am till 1pm.
The announcement follows a local campaign to restore a full Post Office for Knaresborough, with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon saying he is sorely “disappointed” with the decision.
A spokesperson at Post Office said: “After careful consideration of the feedback received during consultation, we remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.
“We are also confident that the existing postmaster has a business plan to support both a successful and sustainable Post Office branch at this new location.”
