Post Office confirms opening hours for Knaresborough branch following its move to new premises on High Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Post Office has agreed to move the Post Office in Knaresborough to a new nearby premises – 34 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0EQ.

A date of the move is set to be finalised but the new opening will restore Post Office services to the community following the unplanned closure at 49 High Street.

There will be three serving positions in total – one screened and two open plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening hours will be Monday to Friday, from 9am till 5.30pm, and Saturday, from 9am till 1pm.

The Post Office has agreed to move its premises in Knaresborough to a new nearby location on the High Street

A spokesperson at Post Office said: “After careful consideration of the feedback received during consultation, we remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.

“We are also confident that the existing postmaster has a business plan to support both a successful and sustainable Post Office branch at this new location.”