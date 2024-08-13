Harrogate MP's 'disappointment' as Post Office presses ahead with pharmacy plan in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon says he sorely “disappointed” that the Post Office is intent on relocating Knaresborough’s Post Office inside Lloyds Pharmacy.

The Post Office plan involves retaining the current operator, who has not provided Post Office services since the start of June, and who is undergoing voluntary insolvency and reportedly owes over £250k to HMRC.

The announcement follows a local campaign to restore a full Post Office for Knaresborough.

Tom Gordon MP, who had a number of phone calls with Post Office officials in recent days, expressed disappointment and frustration with the decision and what he said was the lack of transparency around it.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Tom Gordon MP, who had a number of phone calls with Post Office officials in recent days, expressed his frustration with the decision over Knaresborough's postal services. (Picture contributed)

Mr Gordon had arranged to meet with Post Office Ltd, although unfortunately this has not happened prior to this announcement.

“It is very disappointing to hear that the Post Office is going to continue with a half-baked plan that will hurt essential health services and provide a diminished Post Office service,” said the MP.

"It is extremely frustrating and disappointing that Post Office Ltd have not listened to local stakeholders and the community, and have insisted on going ahead with a plan that will harm Knaresborough rather than help it.”

“Reopening Knaresborough’s existing Post Office should be a priority, and yet we still have no timetable for when services should be up and running.

“To suggest that the previous operator has to be the one to run a reopened service is astounding.

“They have failed to provide any Post Office services for the last 2 months.

“When Parliament returns I will look to make this point to the Postal Minister at the earliest opportunity.

“Post Office Ltd have dithered and delayed and ignored local residents.

“At a time when public trust with the Post Office is already at a low this will only further tarnish their reputation.”

Mr Gordon has always been critical of the Post Office’s plans to open a replacement branch in a pharmacy, noting that the plans would serve to reduce pharmacy capacity at a time when the NHS is increasingly relying on them to provide some basic care needs.