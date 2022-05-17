Play Outdoors pops up indoors at Harrogate's Victoria Shopping Centre

The owner of online enterprise Play Outdoors has taken a 12-week lease of a unit in the Victoria Shopping Centre, which most recently hosted a digital museum experience created by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).
As the name of the venture suggests, the pop-up Play Outdoors shop is selling an array of goods for playing outdoors - including paddling pools, water slides and a wide range of garden games – perfect for the summer.
However, the stars of the show are the inflatable spas - with a fully working model taking centre stage in the shop window.
Mark, Owner of Play Outdoors, said: "The most popular item we sell is the inflatable hot tubs.
"These come complete with plug-in inflator, lid, and come boxed up and ready to take home, or they can be delivered and installed for free in any HG postcode.
“During the lockdown these became a must-have item and their popularity as a must-have garden accessory has continued to soar.
“And with the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations promising to be a scorcher, what can be better than relaxing in a hot tub, sipping bubbles and surrounded by bubbles.”
