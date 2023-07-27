Pioneering Harrogate tech business delivers a record 10 millionth in-home display to boost UK's smart meter rollout

Smart energy technology business Chameleon Technology is proud to have reached this milestone in helping households tackle carbon emissions.

Mike Woodhall, co-founder and CEO of Chameleon Technology, said: “Manufacturing and delivering 10 million IHDs to UK households is a milestone to be proud of.

"Access to real-time energy data is a crucial step to enable low carbon solutions to have maximum impact and provide tangible benefits to UK households.”

Helping households tackle carbon emissions - Harrogate firm Chameleon Technology is proud to have delivered 10 million IHDs in the UK's smart meter programme. (Picture Chameleon Technology)

The Harrogate-based business is the most widely selected and trusted partner across the energy retail market, supplying IHDs to nine of the top 10 energy providers.

Its IHDs connect to energy providers’ smart meters to help consumers accurately track their energy use and costs.

By the end of the UK’s smart meter rollout, two in every three homes are projected to have a Chameleon Technology IHD.

Mike Woodhall said: “Chameleon Technology is a true innovator in the smart energy sector and a key supporter of Net Zero and low-carbon technology projects.

"We need to ensure that all consumers are fully engaged with the transition towards carbon neutrality, and that this is made as easy as possible to uptake and achieve.