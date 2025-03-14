Owner of independent Harrogate sandwich shop ‘heartbroken’ as business goes up for sale after six successful years

The owner of a popular sandwich shop in Harrogate town centre has taken to social media to announce that he has made the difficult decision to put his business up for sale after six successful years.

Thug Sandwich Company, owned by Daniel Bell, opened on Albert Street in 2018 and has been a popular lunch time spot, serving a variety of sandwiches, salads, snacks, sweet treats and snacks.

Daniel said that it has been a “hard decision” and that he is “truly heartbroken”.

The business is for sale with Ernest Wilson and has been described as a ‘prime trading position in the heart of an affluent North Yorkshire town centre’.

In a statement on social media, Daniel said: “Trust me when I say it was a hard decision and I am truly heartbroken to close the chapter on the biggest risk I’ve taken in my life.

"Unfortunately, working six days a week for well over six years now, along with the toll of running a very busy small business, has reached a point where I feel like it’s no longer sustainable for me.

“Hopefully someone is willing to take the reins and take Thug into chapter two."

The popular sandwich shop was visited by Danny Malin, known for Rate My Takeaway on YouTube, back in 2022 during his search to find the best and worst takeaways across the country.

Danny tried the Thug Sandwich Company menu in a video that now has over 463,000 views.

There have been plenty of messages of support for the shop from customers on social media.

Gemma Fawcett said: "I am so sad to hear this.

“I literally drive from South Shields just to come for a sandwich – best sandwiches ever.

"Will be really sorry not to have a Thug sandwich next time I am in Harrogate but wishing you well for your next chapter whatever that may be.”

Bryony Want added: “You’ve built something very special.

"I hope the future owners, whoever they may be, keeps the Thug legacy alive.”