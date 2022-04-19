Nibble & Nosh returns to Harrogate with a fresh new look and brand new menu

Now under new management, Nibble & Nosh initially reappeared in August 2021 inside Harrogate Brunch Club serving a selection of hot and cold sandwiches.

However it has now returned to it’s original location on Station Parade serving up breakfasts, hog roast sandwiches, Yorkshire pudding wraps and their infamous roast dinners.

Steve Butcher, Chef Owner of Nibble & Nosh, said: “After the widespread effect that Covid-19 has had on businesses throughout the pandemic, we are very excited to be back, not only in Harrogate but also in our spiritual home at 11 Station Parade.

"We look forward to welcoming back customers both old and new."

The new menu will be available to sample both in store and online for local deliveries six days a week.

In addition to their carvery themed menu, Nibble & Nosh will also be serving up a selection of cakes and freshly brewed coffee.