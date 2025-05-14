New state-of-the-art nursery opens in Harrogate district with unique farm-based learning experience

A brand new state-of-the-art nursery, that is dedicated to nurturing and educating the next generation, has opened its doors in Boroughbridge.

Located in the grounds of Yolk Farm, Tiddlywinks Nursery offers a unique blend of early years education and hands-on farm experiences, making it a one-of-a-kind destination for young learners.

Tiddlywinks Nursery is designed to provide a stimulating and engaging environment for children, with a focus on outdoor play.

The nursery can accommodate up to 75 children and features modern amenities, spacious classrooms, and outdoor play areas that encourage exploration and discovery.

To celebrate the opening, Tiddlywinks Nursery is hosting an open day from 11am till 3pm on Sunday, June 22.

Families and their little ones are invited to come and explore the nursery, meet the staff, and learn more about the exciting programmes on offer.

Emma Mosey, Owner at Yolk Farm, said: "We are incredibly excited to announce the doors at Tiddlywinks Nursery are now open.

"Here at Yolk Farm, our mission has always been to inspire the next generation of farmers and educate young people on the origins of their food, so when plans were hatched to open a farm school inspired nursery, we jumped right in.

"Whilst the nursery is owned and managed completely separately by Tiddlywinks, we will be working closely together to offer all children the best possible education experience right here on the farm.”

Tracey Roberts, Director at Tiddlywinks, added: "It’s incredibly exciting to see the nursery now open and our vision come to life, right here at Yolk Farm.

"We already have 60 children now enrolled and are thrilled that the reception from the local community has been so positive.

"To be able to expand our business in such a unique and hands-on educational setting really is a dream come true."

For more information about Tiddlywinks Nursery, visit https://www.tiddlywinks-childcare.co.uk/our-settings/boroughbridge-nursery/

For more about Yolk Farm, head to https://www.yolkfarm.co.uk/