New ‘Sports Village’ project proposes state of the art gym to improve community health in Boroughbridge
The new project - Boroughbridge Sports Village is being proposed at Aldborough Gate (the land between Aldborough Cemetery and Boroughbridge Allotments on Chapel Hill), to enhance the quality of life for residents and neighbouring communities.
The first phase of public consultation, launched on Friday, February 23, gave the local community the opportunity to share their views, and to understand the extent of the benefits they would receive, and included the types of facilities they would like to see introduced.
The new development aims to increase the number of people participating in physical activity, contributing to improved health and well-being, and acting as a central hub for the community to come together.
This partnership proposal has been brought together by Boroughbridge Town Council, Boroughbridge Sports Village (a registered charity) and Absolute Fitness gym and Giants Live Ltd business owners, Darren and Jenna Sadler.
Sean Hynes, Mayor of Boroughbridge Town Council said: “The creation of Boroughbridge Sport Village is an extremely exciting project for the community of Boroughbridge and the surrounding area.
“This much needed development is long overdue, providing a range of outdoor sports facilities including the construction of a new Absolute Fitness gym by our project partner Darren Sadler.
“There is still a long way to go and hurdles to jump, but we as a group are determined to achieve our goal.”
The development will be fully inclusive for all ages and abilities.
The proposed plans aim to include community amenities such as a games field, an exercise track, a 100-metre sprint track, multi-use games areas for team sports, a nature reserve and a fully equipped, state of the art gym and classes, a health food café, and a community meeting room.
Darren Sadler, a local family man and business owner of Absolute Fitness gym (Brickyard Road, Boroughbridge), Giants Live Ltd and World’s Strongest Man competitor said: “It has been a fabulous opportunity to work with Boroughbridge Town Council on this new project.
“I’m really excited about collaborating our shared ambition of increasing the sporting facilities available for people of all ages and abilities.
“This area of land has always been earmarked for sporting facilities and I understand it has taken a few attempts over 20 years.
“I want to help make this happen.
“The community can have a variety of options and access free to use facilities including those from our gym.
“This investment will come from Absolute Fitness and Giants Live Ltd to develop a modern gym and include a range of classes, and a centre for strength training along with enhancing health and well-being facilities, a health food café and a community meeting room.
“The support we have received to date for this project is overwhelming with 1,000 responses so far.
“This is a really exciting time and I hope we can achieve our shared vision.”