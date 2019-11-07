Shock as popular Harrogate nightclub is to close

The final countdown - A farewell party will be held at Moko in Harrogate this weekend

From a time 25 years ago when there were as many as seven nightclubs in the town, the end of The Moko Lounge will leave only one true nightclub left.

It's part of a trend related to the extension of opening hours for bars in general, the preference for drinking at home and the dominance of social media.

But the Moko Lounge on King's Road will go out on a high.

It is to hold a farewell party this Saturday night under the banner F'In Mok'D.

Moko joins a long list of much-loved Harrogate nightclubs to disappear over the last 20 years.

The list includes Jimmys, Carringtons, Ministry of Sound, Mansin, Josephines and more...