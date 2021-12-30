New restaurant Oliveta opens in Harrogate town centre
A new restaurant has taken over one of Harrogate's best-known dining out locations in the town centre - and it's taking New Year's Eve bookings.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:24 pm
Called Oliveta, the new bar-restaurant is offering Mediterranean dining out at at 4 Station Parade.
It has taken over the vacant premises just two months after the closure of the Damn Yankee burger restaurant, which first opened in 1972.
The arrival of Oliveta represents another boost for the town's hospitality sector in what have been challenging times.
If you would like to enjoy a meal there on New Year's Eve, bookings are being taken on 01423 709553.
