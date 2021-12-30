New restaurant Oliveta opens in Harrogate town centre

The new Harrogate bar-restaurant is offering Mediterranean dining.

Called Oliveta, the new bar-restaurant is offering Mediterranean dining out at at 4 Station Parade.

It has taken over the vacant premises just two months after the closure of the Damn Yankee burger restaurant, which first opened in 1972.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrival of Oliveta represents another boost for the town's hospitality sector in what have been challenging times.