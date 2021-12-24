Northern Gas is set to carry out major upgrade work in Harrogate residential areas for five weeks to ensure a safe gas supply

Northern Gas repairs in Harrogate are expected to last for approximately five weeks.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now, while getting the network ready to transport alternative green fuels such as hydrogen in the future.

The work will start on Tuesday 4th January and is expected to last for approximately five weeks. It has been planned in collaboration with North Yorkshire County Council.

So engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be introduced.

From Tuesday 4th January, three-way lights temporary traffic lights will be placed for two weeks on Knox Avenue, at the junction of Skipton Road.

From 17th January, the temporary traffic lights will be moved to Bilton Grange Close, where two-way lights will be placed at the junction of Skipton Road for a further week.

For the final two weeks of the project the two-way temporary traffic lights will be moved on to Skipton Road, at the junction of Skipton Crescent.

Signs will be displayed for motorists and a full signed diversion put in place.

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access customer properties to complete the project and ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas.

Scott Kitchingman, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“We greatly appreciated the patience that Harrogate customers showed us when we carried out work at Skipton Road earlier this year, and we’ll be doing our very best to minimise any disruption during this project at Knox Avenue and Bilton Grange Close.

“However, it is vital we complete the work in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Harrogate.

“NGN is continuing to carry out its essential activities while following strict guidelines for safe distance working, where possible, and following good hygiene practices as we continue to live with coronavirus.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

While all of NGN’s work has now resumed, extra safety precautions remain in place to keep everyone safe while we continue to live with Covid-19.

For further information about the project. please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.