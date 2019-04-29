New! Harrogate shop closure hits town centre

Another Harrogate shop is set to close in the town centre.

The new high street casualty will make it a case of three empty retail units on one small stretch of Oxford Street towards the Parliament Street end just past Wesley Chapel.

Harrogate's main crime problems revealed by police



The sign in the window at 28 Oxford Street says "Sorry we're closing - place your last bets on 5 May 2019".

The other empty units, one of which has been empty for several years are Early Learning Centre, formerly at 26 Oxford Street, and The Yorkshire Linen Co, formerly at 30 Oxford Street.

The sign also advises "visiting our friends at Coral - at your new shop at 365-367 Skipton Road."

The bad news is balanced by the good news last week that Harrogate's Debenhams is not among the 22 branches identified to close by the famous national chain.

The latest news of empty units on Oxford Street will sharpen the focus of the town's new Business Improvement District which is pledged to take action to support town centre businesses in tough times for the retail sector.

New moves to help Harrogate town centre - by BID