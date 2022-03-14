New Harrogate firm on hunt for top-level talent

Naturalis, a leadership search firm that works with sustainably-led food and consumer businesses, has been launched in Harrogate. Pictured: managing director Alan Gove, senior international consultant Luke Walker and head of research Natalie Crossland. PHOTO: Simon Dewhurst.

Billing itself as a “leadership people consultancy”, Naturalis People acts globally as a headhunting and recruitment firm searching for board-level candidates, primarily for sustainable food and consumer businesses that are pursuing socially responsible and carbon-zero agendas.

The new venture has been founded by managing director Alan Gove, who is joined by Natalie Crossland as head of research and Luke Walker as senior international consultant. They aim to double the firm’s size in the next 12 months.

Mr Gove said the firm’s approach was consultative: “We partner with businesses, understand their needs, and conduct executive search with full transparency. At Naturalis we are driven by purpose and to ensure that the right people are in place to drive the agenda at leadership level.