New farm shop-cafe opens its doors at historic hotel and is ‘The Place to be’ in Harrogate this summer

A cosy new farm shop-café has opened its doors in Harrogate, serving delicious food and the finest Yorkshire produce.

Found on Crown Place, and part of the historic Crown Hotel, The Place is the latest go-to destination for both Harrogate locals and visitors.

The new café serves a delicious array of delights from day to night, including savoury and sweet breakfast and lunch specials such as crab and avocado artisan sandwiches and locally reared beef smash burgers.

Standout side dishes including Jack Daniels pigs in blankets, spinach vegan feta-loaded hash browns and crispy pork belly bites, add a delicious twist to the menu.

A brand new farm shop-café called The Place has opened its doors at the historic Crown Hotel in Harrogate

For coffee lovers, a selection of specialty brews is on offer, with freshly baked pastries and sweet treats, and visitors can also take a piece of The Place home with them with locally made wellness products, gifts and trinkets on sale in the Gift Corner.

A fully revitalised outdoor terrace is available for warmer summer evenings, when The Place transforms into an inviting evening spot for drinks, with a fully stocked bar, including a special range from the Cold Bath Brewery.

Dan Siddle, General Manager at The Crown Hotel, said: “Our new offering truly establishes us as The Place to be in Harrogate for daytime treats and evening drinks, especially as we enter the summer months.

"We’ve crafted a specially designed space for both our local residents and our guests, with the exciting addition of a new outdoor terrace enabling guests to gather and enjoy the summer evenings ahead.”