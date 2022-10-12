News you can trust since 1836
We take a look inside the four most expensive flats that are currently available in Harrogate

Take a look inside the four most expensive flats currently available in Harrogate

There are plenty of flats that are available to buy in Harrogate, some which have incredible views of the town, and we take a look at some of the most expensive which are on the market right now.

By Lucy Chappell
39 minutes ago

Flats come in all different shapes and sizes and there is something available for everyone in Harrogate.

Here we take a look at four of the most expensive flats for sale on the Zoopla website right now...

1. Byron Court, Beech Grove, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is currently on the market for £750,000

2. Byron Court, Beech Grove, Harrogate

This spacious fifth floor, three bedroom apartment overlooks the Beech Grove Stray and has rear and side views of Harrogate

3. Byron Court, Beech Grove, Harrogate

The flat is located just 0.2 miles from the nearest high school, 0.3 miles from the nearest primary school and 0.6 miles from Harrogate Station

4. Byron Court, Beech Grove, Harrogate

The flat is currently on the market with Nicholls Tyreman and if you would like more information, call them on 01423 578748

