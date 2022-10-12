Take a look inside the four most expensive flats currently available in Harrogate
There are plenty of flats that are available to buy in Harrogate, some which have incredible views of the town, and we take a look at some of the most expensive which are on the market right now.
By Lucy Chappell
39 minutes ago
Flats come in all different shapes and sizes and there is something available for everyone in Harrogate.
Here we take a look at four of the most expensive flats for sale on the Zoopla website right now...
To find out more information about these properties, visit www.zoopla.co.uk
Page 1 of 4