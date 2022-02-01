New 10k race for Harrogate as Rudding Park launches inaugural Rudding ParkRace

New 10k race at Rudding Park in Harrogate - Nuno César de Sá (Hotel Manager), Matthew Wilkinson (Development Chef) and Sarah Green (Hotel Business Support) .

The new 10K multi-terrain trail race to be held on Tuesday, May 10.

Participants will get the chance to run a route created specifically for the event, amongst the 18th Century parkland of the privately-owned luxury resort.

The inaugural Rudding ParkRace also celebrates the Platinum Jubilee with any profits from the race being donated to ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy – an initiative to encourage people to ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

Simon Mackaness, owner of Rudding Park explains: “Rudding Park is set within 300 acres of parkland which forms part of our heritage and we understand the important role trees play in combatting climate change.

"It is crucial we all do our bit to protect the woodland so we are delighted to be able to support The Queens Canopy in this celebratory year and commit to planting a tree in our grounds to represent each Rudding ParkRace competitor.

Rudding Park Hotel Manager Nuno César de Sá and Development Chef Matthew Wilkinson, both keen runners and triathletes, were the inspiration behind the race.

Nuno said: “Running offers so many positives; from the mental health benefits of being amongst nature to boosting our health and fitness levels and we encourage family and friends to line the route and show their support.”

Rudding House, with its views over the Vale of York provides an iconic backdrop for the finishing line and it is hoped the event will become an annual event.

Entries open this Saturday, February 5 at noon.

For more information, visit: