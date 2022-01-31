Emotional farewell as Harrogate D-Day hero John 'Jack' Rushton is honoured by military, family and friends

Military personnel were out in force to honour the Royal Marine who was decorated by the French Government for his bravery on the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

In cool blue skies and bright winter sunshine, a Union Jack-covered hearse took John Nicholas 'Jack' Rushton, who died peacefully at the age of 97 in Harrogate Hospital on New Year's Day, from his home on Beech Road to St Robert's Church in Harrogate for a requiem mass.

In attendance at the funeral in the hushed church to hear Jack's life described as the "epitome of service" were more than 100 of his family and friends, neighbours and members of the public.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Harrogate D- Day hero John Nicholas 'Jack' Rushton arrives at St Robert's Church in Harrogate. (Picture by Gerard Binks)

Also at the funeral service were many military veterans and serving officers of different generations, some of whom had travelled the length and breadth of the country to be there; a few of whom were young enough to be Jack's own great grand-children.

The service included moving tributes from members of Mr Rushton's extended family who praised the sacrifices he always made for them, as well as his fighting spirit, good nature, quiet modesty and sense of humour.

Their eulogy emphasised that Mr Rushton's legacy wasn't limited to his courage in the Second World War but also the peacetime years which he had dedicated to his family, furthering the cause of education at Harrogate College and supporting the local brass bands he loved so much.

The service also included musical contributions from Harrogate's Tewit Youth Band, which had Jack himself had helped found in 1978.

Harrogate D-Day veteran John Rushton died in hospital on January 1.

After the service, the cortege then set off again across town for Mr Rushton's final journey to Stonefall Cemetry.

Marshalled by a Royal Marine who had travelled from Portsmouth for the occasion, on arrival an honour guard of military standards presented by a dozen members of the Royal British Legion, the Royal Marines Association and the Royal Naval Association greeted the coffin bearing Mr Ruston, which also featured his naval beret and the war medals he received for his military service.

The flags were there again inside the packed chapel for the short but emotional Military Committal with a naval theme including The Naval Prayer.

As the standards were lowered, a lone bugler from the Royal Marines played the Last Post.