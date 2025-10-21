The team at Harrogate based Myrings Estate Agents is celebrating after winning four Gold Awards at the 22nd annual ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2025.

The ESTAS, sponsored by Reapit & PayProp, are powered by verified customer reviews, recognising agents who deliver outstanding service to clients throughout their entire moving journey. This year’s results were based on more than 300,000 customer review ratings.

The awards won by Myrings include the Best In County, as well as the coveted FIA Agent of the Year for the third year in a row.

Established more than 28 years ago by brother and sister, Simon and Gemma Myring, Myrings remains proudly family-run and independent, serving Harrogate, Knaresborough and surrounding villages.

Harrogate based Myrings Estate Agents won four Gold Awards at the ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2025. Photo: Phil Goodson

“These awards mean the world to us. We are absolutely over the moon,” said Gemma, managing director of Myrings Estate Agents.

“These awards mean so much because they’re judged purely on feedback from our clients, the people who trust us with their homes, their dreams and their next chapters.

“To be recognised nationally for our service is incredibly special and a huge credit to our team, whose dedication and care make all the difference every single day.”

Director Simon added: “We’ve always believed that being family-run gives us an advantage. We care deeply about every client and every home we handle.

Myrings has also been named Best Small Agent in Yorkshire at the 2025 Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards

“These awards are proof that genuine relationships, transparency and professionalism really do matter.”

The winners were revealed by TV property expert Phil Spencer at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, in front of more than 1,100 of the UK’s top estate and letting professionals.

Phil, who has hosted the ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003, said: “As someone who’s had the privilege of hosting these awards for over two decades, I’ve seen first-hand how the ESTAS can transform not just businesses, but lives.

“What makes these awards so special is simple: they’re based entirely on customer feedback. Real voices. Real experiences. These aren’t just trophies, they’re symbols of trust.”

Simon Brown, founder of the ESTAS, said: “In a world increasingly obsessed with artificial intelligence and algorithms, it’s easy to forget that the property industry is, and always will be, a people business.

“Technology can’t replace empathy, trust or the human touch that defines our profession. That’s what the ESTAS are all about.”

Myrings Estate Agents has further reason to celebrate after being named Best Small Agent in Yorkshire at the 2025 Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards, sponsored by Walker Morris.

The award recognises agencies with 30 employees or fewer that have demonstrated outstanding sales and lettings performance, exceptional client service, market insight and meaningful community engagement between June 2024 and June 2025.

“We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award,” said Gemma.

“It’s a reflection of our incredible team’s hard work and passion.

“We’ve always believed that local knowledge, genuine care, and creativity are what set us apart, and this award proves that ethos truly works.”

The judges praised Myrings for its customer-first approach, innovative marketing and deep community involvement, from school partnerships and charity events to local sports sponsorships.

“We may be a small agency by headcount, but our ambition, service levels and results are huge,” added Simon.

“Winning this award for Yorkshire is a proud moment for every single member of our team.”