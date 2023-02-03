Major transformation at 'impressive' Windsor House spurs visit by Harrogate's MP

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, dropped in to Windsor House to see for himself the extensive refurbishment undertaken by owner Boultbee Brooks.

Windsor House, which overlooks Harrogate’s Valley Gardens, is currently home to more than 115 businesses, and boasts 75,000 sq ft of flexible workspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end of last year witnessed the opening of a plush new co-working space, meeting area and café, occupying an area of the former Grand Hotel’s ground floor that had been untouched for more than three decades.

Pictured in Windsor House’s co-working space is Building Manager Karen Winspear and Harrogate & Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones

Last month it added another tenant benefit, a dedicated Pilates and Yoga studio, with classes taking place four times a week.

Mr Jones was given a tour of the newly refurbished areas by Boultbee Brooks’ Property Asset Manager, Chris Winn and its Building Manager, Karen Winspear.

“It was a pleasure welcoming Mr Jones to Windsor House and taking him on a tour of the ground floor, which he said was a total transformation since he last visited,” said Karen.

“We are extremely proud of what we have created here at Windsor House.

"We are the town’s single biggest business hub and have new clients moving in at regular intervals.

"In fact, we have a occupancy level of 90 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our tenants certainly value the new co-working space, and it’s become a very popular area for meetings, lunches, and workers taking time out to relax with colleagues.”

Built in 1900, Windsor House was originally the Grand Hotel until it became offices in the 1980s.

Andrew Jones MP said: “This is a very impressive facility. The refurbishment has delivered a step change in the facilities available for businesses and it is no surprise that occupancy rates at Windsor House are so high.

“Co-working spaces are an important and growing trend allowing small businesses and start-ups to collaborate with others and flourish in a supportive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chris and Karen are rightly proud of what they have achieved and I am grateful to them for giving me a tour.”