A luxury womenswear brand is set to open a new store in Harrogate.

Sosandar, known for its chic and versatile womenswear, will be opening the doors of its fifth store on James Street.

The brand was founded by Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, who launched it in 2016 to fill the gap between high street and high fashion.

It currently has four locations across the UK, including in Marlow, Chelmsford, Cardiff and Gateshead, and will opening a further two stores in Harrogate and Bath.

Sosandar also sells its products through third-party operators including Next, M&S, John Lewis and Sainsbury’s.

A spokesperson at Harrogate BID said: “This will add to the already top offer on the busy shopping street, so we'd like to offer a big welcome to our town.

"It's always great to see new businesses open in the town centre to help reduce what is already a below average vacancy rate in Harrogate.”

Sosandar is currently hiring for their Harrogate store and are looking for a Store Manager, Assistant Manager and Style Advisor’s.

For more information, visit https://www.sosandar.com/