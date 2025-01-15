Luxury womenswear brand Sosandar set to open new store in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:14 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 10:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A luxury womenswear brand is set to open a new store in Harrogate.

Sosandar, known for its chic and versatile womenswear, will be opening the doors of its fifth store on James Street.

The brand was founded by Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, who launched it in 2016 to fill the gap between high street and high fashion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It currently has four locations across the UK, including in Marlow, Chelmsford, Cardiff and Gateshead, and will opening a further two stores in Harrogate and Bath.

Sosandar, a luxury womenswear brand, is to open a brand new store on James Street in HarrogateSosandar, a luxury womenswear brand, is to open a brand new store on James Street in Harrogate
Sosandar, a luxury womenswear brand, is to open a brand new store on James Street in Harrogate

Sosandar also sells its products through third-party operators including Next, M&S, John Lewis and Sainsbury’s.

A spokesperson at Harrogate BID said: “This will add to the already top offer on the busy shopping street, so we'd like to offer a big welcome to our town.

"It's always great to see new businesses open in the town centre to help reduce what is already a below average vacancy rate in Harrogate.”

Sosandar is currently hiring for their Harrogate store and are looking for a Store Manager, Assistant Manager and Style Advisor’s.

For more information, visit https://www.sosandar.com/

Related topics:HarrogateGatesheadCardiff

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice