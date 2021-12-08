Leading law firm Ison Harrison expands with new office in Harrogate town centre

Georgina Pogge-von Strandmann, Jonathan Wearing, Shaun Hulme and James Pascoe outside the new Harrogate branch of Ison Harrison

The move into the town by Ison Harrison, its second in North Yorkshire, further strengthens its foothold within the region.

The new office, located at 6a Albert Street, which was formerly occupied by Manning Stainton estate agents, will host a team of legal experts led by branch manager Georgina Pogge-von Strandmann, an expert in residential property.

Georgina joined the residential property team in 2015 bringing several years of local and national experience to the firm.

Georgina is joined by residential property solicitor and Harrogate-resident James Pascoe and Partner, Shaun Hulme, a private family law solicitor who first joined Ison Harrison in 2013.

In April 2015 Shaun qualified as a solicitor in the private family law department and the team will be strengthened further over the coming months.

In addition to property and family law, the new Harrogate office will handle all legal matters, personal and business, via its network of regional offices and the vast and broad experience of its in-house lawyers.

Ison Harrison managing partner Jonathan Wearing, said: “Despite the many challenges presented by the past 18 months, the firm has been able to maintain the momentum which has built up over many years of representing people across the region.

"When we opened our office in York in 2018, we were conscious that if it proved to be successful that we might need to add to our presence in North Yorkshire and look for opportunities to take on premises in Harrogate to accommodate the needs of local clients but the speed with which our York office has established itself has been quicker than anyone had anticipated.

“This latest launch follows hot on the heels of our fifteenth branch launch earlier this year in Bingley, which saw us further consolidate our position in West and South Yorkshire.

"Opening our second new office this year shows how determined we are as a progressive business to widen our offering of the full range of legal services through a network of offices spanning the Yorkshire region.

"Our clients value being able to access local legal advice by approaching a large, established modern law firm to meet their needs.

“We are very much looking forward to continuing to establish the Ison Harrison name in Harrogate and the surrounding areas.”

Ison Harrison was founded in 1978 by Stephen Harrison in Leeds, merging a decade later with Garforth-based Ison Driver & Furness, to form Ison Harrison.

Forty-three years later it now employs more than 200 staff across Yorkshire, offering the broadest suite of legal services in the region.

The firm is also proud to boast that it is the most accredited law firm in Yorkshire, with 13 Law Society accreditations including Immigration & Asylum, Clinical Negligence, Children Law, Family Mediation and SRA Higher Courts Rights – civil and criminal.