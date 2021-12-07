Harrogate residents receive Christmas Cards from pupils at former school

Year one pupils Maryam, Isabelle and Rubin writing their Christmas Cards to be sent to alumni of The Grammar School at Leeds

Every pupil aged three to 11 took part in the school community project by drawing seasonal pictures and writing personalised messages in the cards.

The wintery scene front of the card was designed by Year 10 GCSE art student, Erin Fabbroni.

Gabrielle Solti, Vice-Principal and Head of Primary said “The children thoroughly enjoyed writing personal messages and drawing pictures in the cards.

"We sent cards last year too as we thought they would cheer up our eldest alumni especially after lockdown.

“The cards were so well received that we are delighted to continue this seasonal tradition which brings the youngest and oldest members of our community together.”

The recipients, all aged 70 or over, attended one of GSAL’s two founding schools, Leeds Grammar School or Leeds Girls’ High School.